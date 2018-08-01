Anderson Cooper Tears Into Sarah Huckabee Sanders For Breaking 1 Key Promise

Anderson Cooper is calling out White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for breaking a promise to keep the American people informed.

The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” on Tuesday night noted how Sanders held only nine daily White House briefings in May, five in June and just three in July.

“These things used to be common enough that they were called the daily White House briefing, which meant daily,” said Cooper. “Now you can call them nearly extinct.”

Cooper played footage of Sanders from May, in which she vowed President Donald Trump’s administration was “doing everything we can to provide regular and constant information to the American people.”

“See, for a minute there, it sounded like Sarah Sanders was actually promising to provide regular and constant information to the American people,” Cooper said. “Keeping them honest, we’d ask her why she promised people one thing and is doing the polar opposite, but we simply haven’t had the chance because there have only been three briefings this month.”