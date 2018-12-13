Anderson Cooper mocked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday over her wish to be remembered as “transparent and honest.”

The host of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360°” aired footage of Sanders — who has repeatedly given false or misleading information to the media — dodging questions about Trump’s alleged payments to multiple women ahead of the 2016 election in exchange for their silence about alleged affairs.

“She said she wants to be remembered as ‘transparent and honest,’” said Cooper. “Let that one sink in for just a moment ― transparent and honest. Alright. Let’s move on.”