Anderson Cooper Has A Very Blunt Message For Sean Spicer

CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday called out former White House press secretary Sean Spicer for lying to the media ― and even lying about his lies.

Cooper played a clip from earlier in the day of Spicer being asked if he had every lied to the American people.

“I’ve not knowingly done anything to do that, no,” Spicer said.

“That answer is so Washington, D.C., it should have its own reflecting pool,” Cooper said. “Just a nice, calm place where you can sit down with your word salad and think about what you’ve done.”

The CNN host then went through a list of lies, including claims about illegal voting and lies about the size of the inauguration crowd, along with some of the things Spicer has said to the press since leaving the White House.

“Sean Spicer doesn’t have to lie for a living anymore,” Cooper concluded. “Now he just seems to be doing it recreationally.”