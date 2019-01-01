Anderson Cooper Loses It While Taking Shots On Air: ‘Like Burning Your Lungs!’

CNN’s Anderson Cooper isn’t a big drinker.

That’s according to his New Year’s Eve special co-host, Andy Cohen, who downed tequila shots with him on air.

“Feel free to toast along with us,” Cohen said, raising a glass as the clock ticked closer to midnight.

Bursting into a coughing fit, Cooper wheezed, letting out an “ahh!”

“It’s like burning your lungs!” he cried.

Mocking his colleague, Cohen said: “It’s burning your lungs. Feels good to me!”

Anderson Cooper's reaction after drinking a shot of Tequila for the top of the hour toast: "Ahh! It's like burning your lungs" pic.twitter.com/qTJAlz8oM5 — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) January 1, 2019

But the shot taking wasn’t the only notable part of the evening, as Cohen revealed the gender of his baby-to-be (it’s a boy!) and correspondent Richard Quest donned a giant pretzel costume while handing out grub to spectators. Later he changed his ensemble to that of a pizza.

Other of the network’s journalists were seen at work around the world from Mexico City to St. Barts as they reported on the festivities while enjoying them, too.