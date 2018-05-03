Anderson Cooper Briefly Speechless When GOP Strategist Swears He's Never Heard Trump Lie

“Wow… ok. I am not sure I believe you that that’s what you really believe” Anderson Cooper responds to former Trump campaign strategist David Urban's claim that he’s never heard President Trump tell a lie. #KeepingThemHonest https://t.co/mkR40Khqty pic.twitter.com/3orSyv51M5

Anderson Cooper was momentarily stunned speechless when a top GOP strategist insisted he had never heard President Donald Trump tell a lie.

“The president’s never lied to me and I don’t think the president’s lied to the American people,” insisted former Trump campaign strategist David Urban on CNN’s “Anderson Copper 360” Wednesday. “I think the president is prone to hyperbole, yes, absolutely. Do I think he’s purposefully misleading the American people? No, I don’t.”

Cooper simply stared into the camera for seconds before responding: “Wow. Wow. Okay. I am not sure I believe ... that’s what you really believe ... Factually, he has said things which are not true, and which he obviously knows are not true.”

Urban stuck to his story even when Cooper pointed out findings by The Washington Post earlier this week that Trump has lied or misconstrued facts more than 3,000 times in 466 days — “6.5 false claims a day.” Cooper added: “You’re saying you’ve never heard the president say something which is demonstrably false and he knew was false?”

Urban laughed: “You’re asking me my opinion.”

Trump acknowledged Thursday that he had reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels after insisting he knew nothing about it.