Someone Hacked Anderson Cooper's Twitter Account And Called Trump A 'Pathetic Loser'

CNN host Anderson Cooper says his Twitter account was hacked after it posted a tweet calling President Donald Trump a “tool” and a “pathetic loser.”

Trump on Wednesday morning appeared to distance himself from Alabama GOP candidate Roy Moore’s failed bid for Senate with this post:

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

To which Cooper’s official @Andersoncooper handle replied:

Twitter

Cooper’s Twitter account has more than 9.8 million followers, and the reply immediately went viral. It garnered more than 16,000 likes and more than 2,700 retweets. The post remained live for about an hour before it was taken down.

CNN later confirmed that “someone gained access” to Cooper’s account, and said the network was “working with Twitter” to secure the handle.

This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS. We're working with Twitter to secure the account. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 13, 2017

Cooper later commented on the hack.

“Just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account,” he posted. “I have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened.”