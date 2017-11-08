Andhra Pradesh to get its first education solution based institute in Vijayawada

Nikhil Chandwani is taking Andhra Pradesh to digital literacy with a new chapter of his venture, The Walnut School of Ideas.

Nikhil Chandwani is a renowned author of seven best selling novels, a celebrated public speaker with four TED talks, 150+ lectures under his belt, professor, and founder of two firms, Walnut Discoveries and The Walnut School of Ideas. He was recently nominated for Padma Shri. He is also the world's youngest PhD with names in prominent records books and the first Asian to win American Literary Award. Nikhil Chandwani also held the Global Indian of the year honour in 2014 and U.K. Writers' award in 2013.

I got a chance to interview Dr. Nikhil Chandwani, the visionary behind The Walnut School of Ideas, to know his plans for Vijayawada and Andhra Pradesh.

1. Nikhil Chandwani, what are your plans for Andhra Pradesh and The Walnut School of Ideas (WSI)?

Nikhil Chandwani: Andhra Pradesh in India recently lost Hyderabad to Telangana. The state is rebuilding itself with ample opportunities for the entrepreneurs and the visionary Chief Minister, Shri Chandrababu Naidu sir, is providing an ecosystem for businesses to grow.

We want to take Chief Minister's vision forward by providing an ecosystem for complete education solution to the students and young adults.

I chose Andhra Pradesh because the students are in desperate need of alternate career options, and to help eradicate literate unemployment in the state.

2. How were you able to establish WSI in a new city?

Nikhil Chandwani: Vijayawada is a home away from home to me. I have worked as a professor in Vijayawada and learned the problems of the students and the institute management from the inside. This helped me in developing an education interface in this promising environment.

Also, I have not been alone setting up this institute here.

My elder cousin, Dinesh Chandwaniis the co-founder of WSI and heads the curriculum design for the institute.

Vamsheedhar Mohan Batchuis our principal head in Andhra Pradesh. He is the person who helped us secure a proper path to establish ourselves in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Lokajit, the visionary leader of AP and our guide helps us in every way possible.

3. You're also a public speaker, and you have worked as a Visiting Professor with prominent IITs. Could you share a light on how did that help you?

It certainly did help me a lot. I have had a chance to interact with thousands of students. Knowing the problems of the educated youths from inside makes the solution easier. I would also be doing the teaching part at our institute at a later stage. The teacher in me would never die.

4. How did you manage multiple careers as an author, professor, entrepreneur, public speaker, Script Writer, and director?

Nikhil Chandwani: I am an engineering dropout. Dropping out meant I had failed to complete what I started back then. Failures & dropouts are either rebels or addict. I was both. A rebel who wanted a chance in writing and teaching industry and an addict to those ambitious dreams I had.

Now, trying to fulfil those dreams, one career at a time & helping the student in the midway.

5. You're also a social entrepreneur, changing lives of thousands of students. Could you tell us more about it?

Nikhil Chandwani: There are so many teens and young adults that I have met in my journey who were misguided or poorly shown the path.

Meeting, spending time with them, letting them shift to my office and showing them a proper path, not as a professor but an elder brother gives me inner peace.

Prab KeeratMahendru, Ritesh Verma, Siddharth Roy and many others are published authors, Ted(x) Speakers and one of them, Md. Zabi Khan is also a Padma Award Nominee. So it helps.

6. What are your future plans in Vijayawada, the whole of Andhra Pradesh and other states in India? Where are your current offices?

Nikhil Chandwani: I want WSI to train 1,00,000+ students in the next two years in the whole of Andhra Pradesh. Those are my mid-term plans. Short-Term plans include running successful training and Placement centre in Vijayawada, providing Digital Marketing Solutions and training in the city and helping spread English Communication to all sections of society.

I want to open 50 centres in South India in one year of time, and WSI aims at adding more courses including Civil Service Training, Staffing, and Banking in future.