07/01/2018 10:14 pm ET

Mexico Elects Leftist Andrés Manuel López Obrador

He has promised to rein in corruption and fight rampant poverty in the country.
By Nick Visser
Leftist candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a former mayor of Mexico City, has won Mexico's presidential election, according to exit polls.
Leftist candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a former mayor of Mexico City, has won Mexico's presidential election, according to exit polls.

Mexico elected leftist candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador in a landslide victory on Sunday, according to exit polls showing the former mayor with double-digit leads over his competitors.

López Obrador, 64, mounted his third bid for the presidency with promises to rein in widespread corruption and fight poverty within the country. A former mayor of Mexico City, he will replace current President Enrique Peña Nieto and has promised to upend traditional party politics.

He would be the first leftist president in more than 30 years.

López Obrador’s two main opponents, Jose Antonio Meade, the ruling party candidate, and center-right candidate Ricardo Anaya conceded the election late Sunday.

An official “quick count” of the election results is expected around midnight on Monday morning, according to Reuters.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

