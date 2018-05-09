A mother in Moore, Oklahoma, is still in shock after her 18-month-old son, Axel, cheated death while napping on Saturday afternoon.

Andrea Johnson heard a loud noise and looked around her house, but had no idea what happened until the next morning.

That’s when she noticed a piece of wood on the bar of little Axel’s crib that “was kinda messed up.”

“I thought it was kinda funny, well, he is teething, maybe he had chewed on it, maybe he ninja kicked it in his sleep. He kicks a lot,” Johnson told local station KFOR-TV.

She wasn’t laughing when she saw something else on the floor.

“When I pulled his crib back is when I saw something on the ground, bent down, picked it up and realized it was a bullet and that’s when I just absolutely lost it,” she said.

She called police, who analyzed the scene.

Police suspect the bullet shot through an outside wall, the high ceiling area in the living room and a second interior wall, before finally being stopped by the crib bar ― and narrowly missing Axel.

“Words can’t explain the feelings that went through me and are still going through me,” Johnson said.

Lt. Kyle Dudley of the Moore Police Department said someone filed a report of reckless conduct with a firearm on Saturday about a half-mile from Johnson’s house.

“I don’t think this woman was targeted or it was a drive-by shooting or anything like that, but it definitely could have been tragic if the child was hit,” he told KOCO-TV.

Johnson, whose husband was away serving in the U.S. Army Reserve at the time, is still reeling over the incident.