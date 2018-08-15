Sean Spicer Tries Roasting Andrew Cuomo And Gets Burned By Twitter Users

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer thought he had a clear shot to slam New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), but Twitter users wouldn’t even let him have that.

Spicer was one of the Republicans salivating over Cuomo’s comment on Wednesday that America “was never that great,” a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Cuomo eventually explained his position in a more nuanced fashion, but his spokeswoman Dani Lever was compelled to issue a statement clarifying that the governor, in fact, “believes America is great.”

Spicer, perhaps forgetting his own role in minimizing Trump’s more offensive and outrageous statements, attempted to make hay on Twitter:

At 1:30 p.m @NYGovCuomo says America “was never that great” by 4:11 p.m he changed his position to “America is great”

- he changes his views quicker than #Omarosa — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 15, 2018

The tweet probably didn’t go as well as he’d hoped. A few people pointed out the obvious:

This coming from the guy who told us that Trump's inauguration had more people attending and watching than any in history.

I'll wait to comment until somebody with some credibility posts the quote. — The Angry Liberal (@angryandliberal) August 15, 2018

says the pot to the kettle — Maxi Taxi 🌊 (@MaxShapiro_IL) August 15, 2018

Others took shots at Spicer’s book, The Briefing, which has been accused of numerous inaccuracies.

The reviews for your book are...um... pic.twitter.com/eKMe4m8jYa — Capt. Karl, Space Force 1 (@hesanihilist) August 15, 2018

Hey Sean, you get to express your thoughts AFTER you sell 7 copies of your boring book, okay? — SecretlyPrivate (@SecretlyPrivate) August 15, 2018

Someone pointed out that Cuomo had clarified his statement much quicker than Trump clarified his statements about Russia in Helsinki.

It took how many days for your former boss to correct a statement from Helsinki? — Lynne Ridgeway (@Lifeforceforall) August 15, 2018

And some people piled on by referring to Spicer’s more ridiculous statements, such as when he likened Trump to “a unicorn, riding a unicorn over a rainbow.”