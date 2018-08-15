Sean Spicer Tries Roasting Andrew Cuomo And Gets Burned By Twitter Users

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer thought he had a clear shot to slam New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), but Twitter users wouldn’t even let him have that.
Spicer was one of the Republicans salivating over Cuomo’s comment on Wednesday that America “was never that great,” a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.
Cuomo eventually explained his position in a more nuanced fashion, but his spokeswoman Dani Lever was compelled to issue a statement clarifying that the governor, in fact, “believes America is great.”
Spicer, perhaps forgetting his own role in minimizing Trump’s more offensive and outrageous statements, attempted to make hay on Twitter:
The tweet probably didn’t go as well as he’d hoped. A few people pointed out the obvious:
Others took shots at Spicer’s book, The Briefing, which has been accused of numerous inaccuracies.
Someone pointed out that Cuomo had clarified his statement much quicker than Trump clarified his statements about Russia in Helsinki.
And some people piled on by referring to Spicer’s more ridiculous statements, such as when he likened Trump to “a unicorn, riding a unicorn over a rainbow.”