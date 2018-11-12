POLITICS
Andrew Gillum Shreds Donald Trump With Just 3 Little Words

One Twitter user noted Trump's comment seemed hypocritical since he didn't seem to mind the Russians interfering in the 2016 election.
By David Moye

The winner of Florida’s gubernatorial race is still up in the air, but even if he loses, Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum can take pride in at least one thing: he bested Donald Trump on Twitter.

And he only needed three words to do it.

On Monday, the president argued that the Florida election should be called in favor of Republicans Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott even though doing so would buck the state’s recount procedures.  

As of Saturday, Gillum trailed DeSantis by less than 0.5 of a percentage point, which will require a machine recount of ballots. 

However, he came out on top with his response to Trump’s conspiratorial tweet.

Many Twitter users were impressed with Gillum’s calm clap back. The president? Not so much.

