Andrew Gillum: Trump Needs To Learn His Lesson And Grow Up

In Florida there is a choice between a Harvard/Yale educated man named @RonDeSantisFL who has been a great Congressman and will be a great Governor - and a Dem who is a thief and who is Mayor of poorly run Tallahassee, said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

Calling Trump’s attack “baseless,” Gillum told The Guardian’s Sabrina Siddiqui that the president needs to “grow up” and start thinking about the consequences of his actions.

“And in this day where we’re seeing such dangerous rhetoric turn into political violence, I think the president should demonstrate much more maturity and restraint,” Gillum said. “I think he’s not yet caught grasp of the weight of this moment that we find ourselves politically in the nation.”

I just asked @AndrewGillum about the President’s tweet. He said Trump should “grow up” and show restraint at a time when “we’re seeing dangerous rhetoric turn into political violence.” Full answer below... https://t.co/8NFTgWEbvJ pic.twitter.com/iJ4VcVoFwo — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) October 29, 2018

Referring to Cesar Sayoc, the 56-year-old Floridian accused of mailing a series of pipe bombs to the president’s critics, Gillum urged Trump to “demonstrate better restraint” and exhibit a “greater sense of responsibility.”

“I mean, literally somebody from my state, who tweeted obsessively about me in their social media, sent bombs in the homes of Democratic leaders across the country who attacked the president verbally,” he added.

On Twitter there is a choice between having the courage to @ the person you are trash talking, or not. @realDonaldTrump is howling because he's weak. Florida, go vote today. https://t.co/I8uOokptJA — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 29, 2018

People booed when Gillum mentioned Trump at a teachers union event on Monday afternoon, the Sun Sentinel reported.

“This man has a responsibility to stand up and to speak out against hatred and division,” Gillum said. “And instead, he gets on Twitter and goes to rallies and he stokes fear. His only goal is to make us afraid of each other so that we don’t trust one another, so that we don’t respect each other’s humanity anymore.”

In an interview on Monday night, Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that if Gillum were to be elected, “Florida will become Venezuela.”

The president added that the Democrat should not “be allowed to continue on with the race” due to an ongoing FBI corruption investigation in Tallahassee ― where Gillum currently serves as mayor ― that centers on whether the city’s projects have been influenced by developers.

Evidence released last week from the probe shows Gillum accepted a ticket to the musical “Hamilton” from a group that included an undercover FBI agent, CNN reports.

I should have asked more questions of those around me, and I accept responsibility for that — but I’m running for Governor. Florida has 99 problems, and Hamilton ain’t one of them. #BringItHome — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 24, 2018