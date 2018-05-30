Andrew Lincoln Is Reportedly Leaving 'The Walking Dead'

Collider reports Lincoln will be gone by the end of season 9, and that he’ll be appearing in about six episodes of the season.

Lincoln’s character has been the show’s protagonist since the first episode. With Lincoln’s departure, Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon is poised to take on an even larger role.

A source told US Weekly that Reedus “negotiated a $20 million paycheck to stay on” the show.

As for how fans are feeling about all of this, here’s what Twitter had to say:

If Andrew Lincoln is leaving The Walking Dead after next season, then next season needs to be the last season of The Walking Dead. End of discussion. That show w/o Rick Grimes is like Batman w/o Bruce Wayne. — Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) May 29, 2018

Me when I saw that Andrew Lincoln is leaving TWD 😭 #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2n97j6oKee — junglejim4322 (@kaitlinpadgett2) May 29, 2018

how is the walking dead going to exist without andrew lincoln someone tell me — ℳ🕊 (@Iittledove) May 29, 2018

andrew lincoln/rick grimes is the most important person on the walking dead.. idc what you say, there’s no show without him. — ana (@smvkeandmirrors) May 29, 2018

I love every actor and actress on this show but no one can take over The Walking Dead like Rick Grimes. Andrew Lincoln brings something to this show, and I know people say “it’s not just about Rick Grimes” but we followed him throughout S1 and we still continue to. — The Walking Dead (@TWDFamilyy) May 29, 2018

I can’t imagine The Walking Dead without Andrew lincoln !! He can’t leave !! 💔 pic.twitter.com/tPchaoL08u — ElPanther’ (@Fa2haD_) May 29, 2018

We've sorta known Andrew Lincoln has wanted out of TWD for some time (family man wants to be with fam). I'm excited to see what he does next! — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) May 29, 2018

I’ve always felt that Andrew Lincoln was the anchor to The Walking Dead (as well as the comic, obviously). The bigger question now is if the show can survive his exit. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) May 29, 2018

Logging onto Twitter and finding out Andrew Lincoln is leaving #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/HtaD1YBmBS — Sophia ✨ (@_multiifandomm) May 29, 2018

In addition to Lincoln, there have also been murmurings that Lauren Cohan, aka Maggie Greene, will leave this season as well. While it was confirmed she’d be back for season 9, she’ll supposedly appear in only six episodes.

AMC declined HuffPost’s request for comment on the show.