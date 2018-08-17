What’s it like to be inside a Major League Baseball brawl?

Andrew McCutchen of the San Francisco Giants provided an outfielder’s perspective on what happens when game night turns into fight night after his team tussled with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

It’s a different kind of all-star performance from the five-time MLB All-Star:

Andrew McCutchen's breakdown of Tuesday's Giants-Dodgers brawl is priceless 😂

(via @TheCUTCH22) pic.twitter.com/85qIpA7cdG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 15, 2018

McCutchen may be as good with a camera as he is with a bat and glove. Here he is in 2015 talking about what it’s like to have an overeager waiter constantly refilling your water glass:

When your waiter does this... pic.twitter.com/eune92wbka — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) November 30, 2015

A few months later, he shared the sequel:

When your waiter does this... Part 2 pic.twitter.com/Iig6JWpuJO — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 7, 2016