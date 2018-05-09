Fox News Judicial Analyst Issues Dark Warning To Trump Over Michael Cohen

A Fox News judicial analyst had a warning Wednesday for President Donald Trump: Be careful.

Former Judge Andrew Napolitano referred to recent news reports that the president’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen had accepted about $500,000 worth of payments to a shell company he created from a firm with ties to a Russian oligarch.

“Why was a Russian billionaire giving a half-a-million dollars to the president’s lawyer at the time the lawyer was paying not only Stormy Daniels but, according to Rudy Giuliani, other women to remain silent about their relationships to the president?” Napolitano asked, adding that an indictment could be imminent.

“The president’s lawyer getting indicted can’t be good for the president,” he said.

Napolitano then directed his remarks at Trump: “When the government is attacking your lawyer, it’s attacking you. Mr. President, please be wary of all of this.”

In the past day, more reports have surfaced that major companies, including AT&T and pharmaceutical giant Novartis, gave Cohen’s shell company large sums of money for reasons ranging from “insights” into the new administration to “healthcare policy matters.”