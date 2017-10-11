Andrew Sean Greer's "Less" is a Masterful Comic Novel

Author tours sound exciting to people who don’t do them. The truth is more complicated, even if you’re happy with your editor and publisher, love the cover art of your new book, and you’re in perfect health that the nastiest recycled air can’t undermine as you fly from city to city.

You’re always onstage, always being observed by everyone you meet. You never know if your bags will get lost, your flight delayed—or if enough people will turn out for your event to make you feel it was worth the time and trouble. If you’re on a panel, will you be bored, or seated next to another author who despises you? If you’re interviewed, is the journalist an admirer, someone going through the motions, or a writer with an agenda? And then there are the people of all kinds—readers, hosts, other writers—who say dumbfounding things to you without hesitation. It can be a kind of hell.

With Less, Andrew Sean Greer’s gives readers The Mother of All Author Tours in a book of sly wit and comedic gusto. His victim, Arthur Less, has actually constructed his own around-the-world tour made up of wildly disparate events—all of this to escape an ex-lover’s wedding.

Less is a writer who’s “too old to be fresh and too young to be rediscovered” and facing fifty has doubled his sense of panic. His ports of call? Mexico, Italy, Germany, India, France, Morocco, Japan—all of which he observes and appreciates with the eye of a poet. And why not? He spent years in love with an older, Pulitzer-winning poet—a certified genius who was as hard to live with as a tiger, and a man who for years unintentionally deprived him of a separate identity. Less is still better known for his ex-lover than for his own work—and he’s not remotely Kardashian enough to make a career out of that.

Wherever he goes, Less faces “writerly humiliations planned by the universe to suck at the bones of minor artists like him.” He’s publicly pronounced to be mediocre, he’s told his work isn’t gay enough, he’s mocked in Germany where he speaks enough German to confound and annoy people around him. Yet this holy fool is sexually charismatic in his own way, apparently able to stun men with just a touch....though he’s paradoxically not a great lover.

I laughed all the way through the book, recognizing publishing types like the withholding literary agent, and I rooted for Less to become more. More forceful, more insightful, and more in control of his own life. I won’t reveal the ending or how ingenious Greer’s narrative is, but I have to praise his gift for striking comic images like these:

The view out his window was of a circular brick plaza, rather like a pepperoni pizza, which the whistling wind endlessly seasoned with dry leaves.

In the suburbs of Delaware, spring meant not young love and damp flowers but an ugly divorce from winter and a second marriage to buxom summer.

Less deserves to be read alongside satirical classics about the writing life like Somerset Maugham’s Cakes and Ale, Roth’s Zuckerman Bound, and Updike’s Bech at Bay.