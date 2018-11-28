Travel Channel host and celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern has apologized for recent comments in which he called Chinese food in America “horseshit” and insulted the founder of P.F. Chang’s.

The “Bizarre Foods” host posted his apology on Facebook on Monday after an outcry. The post came roughly week after Fast Company published a video interview that showed the restaurateur talking about Lucky Cricket, the Chinese-food restaurant he’s opening in a Minnesota mall ― the first of what he hopes to be 200 locatio

“Well, No. 1, I think I’m saving the souls of all the people from having to dine at these horseshit restaurants masquerading as Chinese food that are in the Midwest,” he told the outlet.

“I’ve been going to China every year for the last 20-some-odd years. I was doing it before I was doing TV. And I’m obsessed with Chinese food and culture. I have been since I was a little kid,” he said.

To top it all off, he finished his remarks by disparaging the restaurant chain P.F. Chang’s and its co-founder Philip Chiang.

“I mean, was P.F. Chang’s not a rip-off because Cecilia Chiang’s kid owned it?” Zimmern said, referring to Philip Chiang’s mother, an influential restaurateur in her own right. “Because, despite how he looks on the outside, he’s a rich American kid on the inside, right?”

The host neglected to mention ― or perhaps didn’t know ― that Philip Chiang was born in Shanghai and raised in Tokyo before moving to San Francisco.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Andrew Zimmern samples Taiwanese noodle soup and pork roll at Happy Stony Noodle in Elmhurst, Queens, in New York.

After an outpouring of criticism from Asian-Americans and food writers, Zimmern responded Monday.

“Let me start by saying most importantly how awful I feel and how sorry I am for my recent remarks,” the chef’s Facebook post said.

“I am completely responsible for what I said and I want to apologize to anyone who was offended or hurt by those sound bite,” he wrote. “Food should be for everyone, and yet culturally there is a terrible and centuries old history of white people profiting off of other cultures, in food, music, and elsewhere.”

Critics like Washington Post contributor Ruth Tam had accused Zimmern of doing just that.

“When Chinese chefs Americanize their cuisine, it’s ‘horseshit,’ but when Andrew Zimmern does it, it’s ‘a unique take on the bold flavors of honest Chinese cuisine,’” Tam wrote.

Others chided Zimmern for his comments on Chiang’s heritage.

“With one glib comment, Zimmern basically erases [Philip] Chiang’s experience of race in America because he was from a rich family,” Hillary Dixler Canavan wrote for Eater. “Calling Chiang’s cultural purity into question in order to give his own work on Lucky Cricket a pass is deeply misguided, if not outrageously offensive.”

Twitter users called him “tone deaf” and noted that many of the restaurants he called “horseshit” are run by immigrants and their families:

Dear @andrewzimmern , I want to personally thank you for saving me, the son of Chinese refugees, from the "horseshit" Chinese restaurants my family built in the Twin Cities. Maybe you didn't mean it that way, but you sure seem to be tone deaf about our immigrant history. — CrazyMediocreHalfAsians (@hksolid) November 26, 2018

Dear @andrewzimmern, quick advice from the MANY Asian American chefs that cook differently than old school spots. We DON’T FUCKING DISS ON THE HARD WORK OF OUR ANCESTORS. — Preeti Mistry (@chefpmistry) November 24, 2018

Can someone tell @andrewzimmern that those “horseshit” restaurants he’s talking about are run by immigrant families trying to give their kids a better life?



My parents had one in East LA. And yes, we adapt our food for the Panda Express crowd because it pays the bills. STFU. pic.twitter.com/jYqU1IAF3d — Christine (@christinelu) November 21, 2018

Thinking about dad and every quart of Minnesota-style chicken chow mein (ground pork celery slop over crispy pre-packaged noodles) he's served in 40 years. FYI, dad eats a bit of it every day-cause it's delicious "horseshit." He'd also out-Cantonese cook @andrewzimmern any day. https://t.co/HOsOXN9MrW — Ben Kwan (@Ben_Kwan) November 26, 2018

I...I fucking can’t.

Andrew Zimmern’s entitlement makes me sick.

Then marketing his new Chinese restaurant chain with a reference to getting laid is just disgusting. “Plus we have a T-shirt that says ‘Get Lucky’ in Chinese on the back.” FUCK this guy. https://t.co/jOmiaXKQpw — Jenny Yang 👲🏼👲🏼👲🏼 (@jennyyangtv) November 21, 2018

Andrew Zimmern justifies his entire business plan by talking shit about the very Asian and immigrant restaurants that gave him his ENTIRE FUCKING CAREER.



And now you have the audacity to say that they’re not doing Chinese food right for the Midwest? F to the fuck to the U. — Jenny Yang 👲🏼👲🏼👲🏼 (@jennyyangtv) November 21, 2018

So Andrew Zimmern basically called into question a Chinese guy's Chinese-ness and authority to sell Chinese food — while promoting his own authority to sell Chinese food as a woke white guy https://t.co/dbYHjO6uoH — Serena Dai (@ssdai) November 20, 2018

In his apology, Zimmern said he came across as “arrogant and patronizing” in his remarks, though claimed that was not a true reflection of his character or his intention. He blamed Fast Company for some of the framing.

“It was never my intention to set myself up as the arbiter of quality Chinese or Chinese American food or culture,” he wrote. “Some of my words and point of view were taken out of context in a video segment, and a few subsequent editorial commentaries about that interview, but I don’t blame those media entities.”

P.F. Chang’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.