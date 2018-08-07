Amy McGrath Attacked For Being A Feminist In New Ad

Rep. Andy McBarr (R-Ky.) is out with his first attack ad against Democrat Amy McGrath, saying she’s too liberal to represent the 4th District because she is ... a feminist.

The ad asks, “Who is Amy McGrath?” and puts up clips of her saying, “Hell yeah, I’m a feminist.” She also says she’s progressive, pro-choice, voted for President Barack Obama and doesn’t think building a wall to slow undocumented immigration is a good idea.

In other words, they’re positions that make her a fairly standard Democratic woman. In fact, in this cycle, with a huge mobilization of women in politics, it would be surprising if a female Democratic candidate didn’t consider herself a feminist.

My opponent is a radical progressive who will serve as a rubber stamp for the Democrats' agenda. Simply put, she's too liberal for Kentucky. Watch my new ad now! #KY06 pic.twitter.com/F2yb9wGl1I — Andy Barr (@barrforcongress) August 6, 2018

The Lexington Herald-Leader notes that it’s unusual for the Barr campaign to go negative so soon, in early August, meaning the congressman may be getting nervous about his chances in November. Democrats are targeting the seat as a possible pick-up, and it’s expected to be a tight race.

On Twitter, McGrath shot back by referencing her experience as a Marine fighter pilot.

When you can't run on your record, this is all you got. @barrforcongress I sat on a runway on Sept 11 with missiles strapped to my F-18 awaiting POTUS orders to shoot down civilian aircraft to defend our homeland. What sacrifice have you ever made for our country over your party? https://t.co/zyuaEAmNs1 — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) August 6, 2018

McGrath’s candidacy is emblematic of this election cycle: She’s a political newcomer with stellar credentials (she was the first woman to ever fly an F-18 fighter jet in combat) who is getting involved in the age of President Donald Trump.