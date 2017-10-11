Andy Cohen Will Replace Kathy Griffin On CNN's New Year's Eve Show

It’s official ― Andy Cohen is the new co-host for CNN’s New Year’s Eve show.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host will head to New York City’s Times Square to cover the festivities with Anderson Cooper, the network announced Wednesday.

“Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year’s Eve? It is going to be a blast!” Cooper said in a statement.

Cohen added, “I’ve been friends with Anderson for twenty-five years. We’ve travelled the world together and performed in 30 plus cities with ‘AC2’ and it’s all led to this one huge night!”

The Bravo star confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday, saying he “could not be more excited” about the upcoming gig.

The news is out! I'm co-hosting New Year's Eve on CNN with @andersoncooper and I could not be more excited! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 11, 2017

The news comes just a few months after CNN announced it had cut ties with comedian Kathy Griffin, after a controversial photo of her holding a fake, bloodied Donald Trump head went viral.

Griffin had co-hosted the show with Cooper from 2007 up until 2017. (Griffin admitted her friendship with Cooper didn’t survive the scandal.) A rep for the comedian hadn’t immediately responded to HuffPost’s request for comment.