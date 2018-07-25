Britney Spears Made Andy Cohen Her 'Slave,' But Fans Have Questions

Andy Cohen said he was “living his best life” Tuesday after being selected as Britney Spears’ “slave” during her Piece of Me concert at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.
The Bravo TV host was ushered onstage by a troupe of dancers as Spears was performing “Freakshow,” a track from her 2007 album, “Blackout.” In what’s become a tradition at Spears’ shows, Cohen was fitted into a black harness and made to crawl across the stage as the pop star playfully “spanked” him with a riding crop.
Cohen posted a video of the magic moment to his Instagram on Wednesday.
T. Kyle, who handles social media for Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” caught the action from a different angle.
Predictably, the moment lit up social media immediately afterward, albeit probably not for the reason Cohen might have hoped for.
A number of media outlets were quick to point out that Spears didn’t address Cohen by name. “I think you all know who this is,“ she can be heard saying. “Give it up for him!”
After Cohen was being ushered offstage, Spears quipped to the audience, “Ow, ears! He’s loud.”
Speaking on his “Radio Andy” show Wednesday, however, Cohen made it clear that there were no hard feelings.
“So what the press is saying, basically, I said I was Mariah Carey-ed,” he said, referring to a 2000 television interview in which Carey infamously declared, “I don’t know her,” when asked about Jennifer Lopez. “First of all, why would Britney know my name? She’s Britney, bitch.”
He continued, “I am a mortal, and Britney is Britney.”
As for Spears, her Piece of Me Tour has been getting rave reviews. “For two nights in a row, the Holy Spear-it appeared to fill Radio City Music Hall,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Evan Real wrote. “Fifteen years after Madonna passed the torch to Spears, she proved that her ability to entertain — and evangelize — is just as powerful.”