Britney Spears Made Andy Cohen Her 'Slave,' But Fans Have Questions

The Bravo TV host was ushered onstage by a troupe of dancers as Spears was performing “Freakshow,” a track from her 2007 album, “Blackout.” In what’s become a tradition at Spears’ shows, Cohen was fitted into a black harness and made to crawl across the stage as the pop star playfully “spanked” him with a riding crop.

Cohen posted a video of the magic moment to his Instagram on Wednesday.

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Jul 25, 2018 at 8:48am PDT

T. Kyle, who handles social media for Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” caught the action from a different angle.

Britney walked @Andy across stage for "Freakshow" and then said "Ow... ears... he's loud!" and it was incredible. pic.twitter.com/Y2SSB5DiYT — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) July 25, 2018

Predictably, the moment lit up social media immediately afterward, albeit probably not for the reason Cohen might have hoped for.

A number of media outlets were quick to point out that Spears didn’t address Cohen by name. “I think you all know who this is,“ she can be heard saying. “Give it up for him!”

After Cohen was being ushered offstage, Spears quipped to the audience, “Ow, ears! He’s loud.”

Speaking on his “Radio Andy” show Wednesday, however, Cohen made it clear that there were no hard feelings.

“I don’t know her.” - Britney Spears to Andy Cohen pic.twitter.com/VraFwW9UgB — Brittney Anyon (@brittneylately) July 25, 2018

“So what the press is saying, basically, I said I was Mariah Carey-ed,” he said, referring to a 2000 television interview in which Carey infamously declared, “I don’t know her,” when asked about Jennifer Lopez. “First of all, why would Britney know my name? She’s Britney, bitch.”

He continued, “I am a mortal, and Britney is Britney.”