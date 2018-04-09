Watch What Happens When Guy In Audience Asks Out Andy Cohen

The “After Show” for “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Sunday might have produced a potential love connection for the host.

During an audience Q&A, one brave fellow stood up and asked Cohen out.

“When are you taking me on a date?” he asked.

A smiling Cohen appeared flattered but had to make sure the guy was age-appropriate. “How old are you?” the host asked. “Old enough,” the guest answered coyly.

Cohen conceded that the man was “very handsome,” but was apparently still worried about his age. “Are you under 25?” the host asked.

“I’m close,” the man replied.

See how it all turns out in the exchange, which begins at the 4:45 mark above.