11/01/2018 09:51 am ET

Andy Cohen And Debra Winger's Chat Was So Tense, He Needed A Drink

The "Watch What Happens Live" host called the show "rough."
By Ron Dicker

Talk show host Andy Cohen’s interview with actress Debra Winger drove him to the bottle.

Daddy needs a drink,” he wrote on Twitter after the awkward exchange with the three-time Oscar nominee on “Watch What Happens Live.” According to People, the host added on his Instagram story: “Tonight’s show was rough. The team and I are having a cocktail to hash it out. I earned a drink tonight.”

We hope Cohen has recovered from Tuesday’s conversation, but the cringe value of it lingers.

In his usual “Plead the Fifth” segment, Cohen asked the “An Officer and a Gentleman” star to comment on something she had written about “Terms of Endearment” co-star Shirley MacLaine in her book.

“No! I didn’t write about her. She wrote about me!” Winger said. “Let’s try to get something straight. ... I mean, c’mon, it’s rough. It’s hard out here for a chimp.”

The correction didn’t stop there and neither did the thorny vibe.

Cohen later asked Winger to rank her prominent co-stars’ kisses from best to worst.

That was the kiss of death. Watch the uncomfortable chat above.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
