Andy Cohen And Debra Winger's Chat Was So Tense, He Needed A Drink

Talk show host Andy Cohen’s interview with actress Debra Winger drove him to the bottle.

“Daddy needs a drink,” he wrote on Twitter after the awkward exchange with the three-time Oscar nominee on “Watch What Happens Live.” According to People, the host added on his Instagram story: “Tonight’s show was rough. The team and I are having a cocktail to hash it out. I earned a drink tonight.”

We hope Cohen has recovered from Tuesday’s conversation, but the cringe value of it lingers.

In his usual “Plead the Fifth” segment, Cohen asked the “An Officer and a Gentleman” star to comment on something she had written about “Terms of Endearment” co-star Shirley MacLaine in her book.

“No! I didn’t write about her. She wrote about me!” Winger said. “Let’s try to get something straight. ... I mean, c’mon, it’s rough. It’s hard out here for a chimp.”

The correction didn’t stop there and neither did the thorny vibe.

Cohen later asked Winger to rank her prominent co-stars’ kisses from best to worst.