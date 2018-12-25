Andy Cohen And His Dog Wacha Wait For Baby To Arrive In The Cutest Way

Andy Cohen is turning to his best friend to help him pass the time until his first child arrives via surrogate.

On Sunday, the “Watch What Happens Live” host posted a sweet photo of him and his beloved dog, Wacha, gazing at each other. “Patiently waiting,” Cohen wrote.

Awwww.

The human addition to Cohen’s household is a mere six weeks or so away, he said in announcing on Thursday’s “WWHL” that he was going to become a father. “Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life,” he said.

The 50-year-old “Love Connection” host wrote over the weekend that he “wanted to shout my personal news from rooftops, so finally telling everybody last week was a huge joy.”