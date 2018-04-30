Andy Cohen Ends Feud With Kathy Griffin: 'I've Moved On'

Andy Cohen is burying the hatchet with Kathy Griffin ― or at least he’s trying to.

The talk show host and the comedian have been slinging mud at each other over the past year, ever since Cohen pulled an “I don’t know her” when asked about him replacing Griffin on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special.

“You know what? I’ve kind of moved on,” Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Monday. “She seems to hate my guts very strongly. And you know what, that’s her prerogative. Everybody can have someone they hate. If I’m that person for her, so be it.”

Griffin has yet to respond to Cohen’s “white flag,” as the outlet calls it, and has been touring the country with her stand-up show.

Bravo via Getty Images Andy Cohen and Kathy Griffin on "Watch What Happens Live"

The comedian promptly retaliated after Cohen’s initial comments, labeling him “deeply misogynistic.” She went on to post a 17-minute video in which she accused him of offering her cocaine before a taping of his late-night show and mistreating his female employees.

Cohen said he was “completely stunned” by Griffin’s allegations and denied her account of their relationship.

I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 28, 2017

Griffin later added insult to injury when she shared a damaging letter from a man who claimed to be Cohen’s former lover.

“Prepare yourself for some of his transparent retaliation,” she wrote alongside the note. “Do you know me now “b*tch?”

Griffin and Cohen collaborated for years on the Bravo network before their feud. Griffin starred in her own reality show “My Life on the D-List,” produced by Cohen for six seasons, and appeared on his talk show “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” a handful of times, most recently in 2013.

One thing the two do have in common is their distaste for President Donald Trump. Griffin’s firing from CNN’s New Year’s Eve show, after all, was based on her infamous photo shoot with a bloody replica of Trump’s head. Cohen also is an outspoken critic of Trump’s administration, but admitted he would still like to have the president as a guest on his show.

“He’s the president!” Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter. “I would ask him everything. I mean, it would be amazing.”

But he doesn’t think first lady Melania Trump would cut it on “Real Housewives of New York,” should she ever make the jump back to reality TV.