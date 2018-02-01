Andy Cohen Auditions To Play Samantha In 'Sex And The City 3'

Add Andy Cohen to the growing list of contenders willing to take on the role of Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City 3.”

In recent weeks, Sarah Jessica Parker has been making the interview rounds, offering the part of Samantha to both Stephen Colbert and Ellen DeGeneres. In true “Watch What Happens Live” fashion, Cohen went a step further on Wednesday night. He staged an impromptu “audition” for the role by reenacting a famously raunchy SATC scene in Samantha drag, alongside Parker as Carrie.

The longtime pals couldn’t resist cracking up throughout the scene, given Samantha’s numerous references to oral sex throughout. At one point, they even broke character as one element of the scene mirrored one of Cohen’s real-life hookups.

“I did do it with a FedEx guy once, and that’s why she’s looking at me funny,” the host reveals in the clip above. “I did it with a FedEx guy once!”

SJP’s verdict? “You’re more suited, certainly, than Stephen Colbert, and I don’t know if Ellen’s actually interested,” she told Cohen. “So the role, by default, is yours.”

Parker later said she was “heartbroken” by the media firestorm that ensued last fall when Kim Cattrall, who originally played the part of Samantha, announced she had no interest in returning for a third “Sex and the City” movie. Cattrall’s decision threw the project into jeopardy, and the actress hinted that her relationship with Parker, which was rumored to have been contentious for years, was a factor in her choice to back out.