Andy Cohen Has Great Advice For Beating Hate After Synagogue Shooting

Andy Cohen, with his Sunday time slot, was one of the first late-night talk show hosts to comment on the shooting that killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Cohen seized the moment while also citing other hate-motivated attacks of late.

“We cannot be defined by hateful, sick extremists,” Cohen said on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” “And we cannot be silent. We have to be aware of what’s happening around us before it gets any worse. No matter our race or religion or place of birth or political beliefs, we are all stronger than this.”

“But now it’s time to stamp this out before it gets any worse,” added Cohen, who is Jewish and has spoken out against anti-Semitism before. “Hatred cannot win in this country, so please, as we’re starting this new week, let’s think about how we can put some love and kindness into the world. I’m gonna do the same.”