Gollum Decodes Brexit Shambles With 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Spoof

How the United Kingdom is struggling to deal with its Brexit vote to leave the European Union can be pretty confusing.

So, allow Andy Serkis ― aka Gollum from “The Lord of the Rings” ― to neatly sum it up with this parody of Queen’s iconic 1975 song “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Oh, and he’s disguised as British Prime Minister Theresa May:

Serkis in November released a similar video, which showed him as May obsessing over Brexit:

