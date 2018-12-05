ENTERTAINMENT
12/05/2018 07:20 pm ET

Andy Samberg And Sandra Oh To Host The 2019 Golden Globes

The "Killing Eve" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" stars are reuniting on the awards show stage. This time, it's for the Golden Globes.
By Carla Herreria

Actress Sandra Oh and comedian Andy Samberg will reunite onstage as hosts of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, set to air Jan. 6 on NBC.

In an announcement on Wednesday, NBC Entertainment co-chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks called Oh and Samberg the “perfect choices” for the prestigious event.

“They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television,” the executives said.

The “Killing Eve” star and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” comedian stole the show earlier this year while presenting an award at the Emmys together, leaving fans wanting more.

Meher Tatna, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the annual Golden Globes show, said he was looking forward to seeing the duo’s “undeniable chemistry” onstage.

Both Oh and Samberg have won Golden Globes in the past: Oh’s memorable performance in “Grey’s Anatomy” won the award for best actress in a supporting role in 2006, and Samberg took home two Golden Globes as an actor and producer for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Oh’s latest leading role, in BBC America’s critically acclaimed drama series “Killing Eve,” for which she also serves as an executive producer, might just put her in the running for a second Golden Globe.

Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced Thursday morning.

