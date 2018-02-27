Angela Bassett Teases Possible Plot For 'Black Panther' Sequel

Warning: This story contains spoilers for “Black Panther.”

Wakandan Queen Mother Angela Bassett may have some some tea to spill about the plot of a “Black Panther” sequel.

Walking the red carpet at the American Black Film Festival Honors on Sunday, Bassett, who plays Ramonda in the film, spoke to The Root about what she believes will happen in the next movie.

“I didn’t die,” she said between laughs. “The queen lives.”

The “Black Panther” ending left audiences with more questions than answers. Specifically, the sacred herbs that give the Black Panther his power are all destroyed during Erik Killmonger’s short reign. But Bassett hinted that perhaps Shuri, the princess of Wakanda, will save them all.

“We have no more herb left,” she said. “Shuri will figure it out. My daughter will figure it out.”

Are you ready for a second trip to #Wakanda? @ImAngelaBassett talks Black Panther 2: pic.twitter.com/QpIIyrCTJO — The Root (@TheRoot) February 27, 2018

The theory is a popular one. The movie’s post-credits scene shows Shuri rehabilitating the Winter Soldier, who hasn’t been seen since “Captain America: Civil War” and is rumored to be a huge part of the next Avengers movie. This short moment also suggests that Shuri, and the events of “Black Panther,” will be integral to future major Marvel story arcs.

The Marvel superhero movies tell pieces of a continuous storyline set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and are planned years in advance. “Black Panther” falls within the Phase 3 arc. Phase 4, announced in 2014 with movies scheduled through 2028, will likely include “Black Panther 2.”

“[Black Panther] has been around for more than half a century in the comic books and there are many, many stories to tell,” Marvel Studios President Keith Feige told Variety earlier this month.

He also revealed that he wants director Ryan Coogler to return for a sequel. And the film’s record-breaking success at the box office should remove any doubt that there will be a sequel.

Bassett summed up the overall emotions around the new franchise.