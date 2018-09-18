Angela Bassett Perfectly Responds To A NYT Photo Caption Mixing Up Her And Omarosa

Angela Bassett didn’t grab the lighter fluid and torch the New York Times for a recent mistake the newspaper made, but she did have a clever response.
On Tuesday, the Times apologized for some early print editions that featured a picture of the “Waiting to Exhale” and “Black Panther” star at the 2018 Emmys alongside a caption that confused Bassett with former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman.
Needless to say, many Twitter users were astounded by the egregious slip-up, especially since Manigault-Newman certainly was not a presenter during Monday night’s Emmys.
The Times said it would run a correction in the next day’s paper and added that it published the incorrect caption because it was provided from a “photo wire service.”
And although many wished the 60-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress would respond like her character Bernadine Harris...
… Bassett herself was much less fiery in her reaction.
“Hey Everybody, no worries!” she tweeted Tuesday, using a meme from the television show “Scandal.”
Though the Times never specifies which wire service they sourced the photo from, Getty Images is syndicating the same image with a large correction note in its caption. It seems the photo was taken by an AFP photographer but distributed through Getty Images.
A similar mistake caused controversy earlier this year at the Oscars when Getty Images mixed up Asian actresses Kelly Marie Tran and Olympian Mirai Nagasu.