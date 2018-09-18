Angela Bassett Perfectly Responds To A NYT Photo Caption Mixing Up Her And Omarosa

Angela Bassett didn’t grab the lighter fluid and torch the New York Times for a recent mistake the newspaper made, but she did have a clever response.

On Tuesday, the Times apologized for some early print editions that featured a picture of the “Waiting to Exhale” and “Black Panther” star at the 2018 Emmys alongside a caption that confused Bassett with former White House aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman.

oh my god the New York Times mixed up Angela Bassett with Omarosa pic.twitter.com/jLoePOqADy — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) September 18, 2018

Needless to say, many Twitter users were astounded by the egregious slip-up, especially since Manigault-Newman certainly was not a presenter during Monday night’s Emmys.

Wow @nytimes do all dark skinned black women look the same to your editors?? Gorgeous and talented Queen Angela Bassett looks nothing like that other one. 😳🙄 #NYTimes #majoreffup https://t.co/hPx1tlgTQv — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) September 18, 2018

Disrespectful AF pic.twitter.com/GlB89LQ9Xb — i got a lot to be mad about (@nlightnu) September 18, 2018

Really, The New York Times...?

If they had no one who could tell the difference between the two, then they really, really need to step up diversity in their newsroom.... https://t.co/gGK2RHCcRc — Jannette J. Witmyer (@jjwitwriter) September 18, 2018

angela bassett will be PISSSSSED. How could you @nytimes https://t.co/ZbZwv3Bonw — Donald Earl (@Donaldearl) September 18, 2018

The Times said it would run a correction in the next day’s paper and added that it published the incorrect caption because it was provided from a “photo wire service.”

We regret running an incorrect caption from a photo wire service in some early print editions. We will issue a correction in tomorrow's paper.https://t.co/fEezxxXo0M — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) September 18, 2018

And although many wished the 60-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress would respond like her character Bernadine Harris...

only appropriate response to this: pic.twitter.com/gDk4C1v8Fp — Emma Thorne (@ewthor) September 18, 2018

… Bassett herself was much less fiery in her reaction.

“Hey Everybody, no worries!” she tweeted Tuesday, using a meme from the television show “Scandal.”

Hey Everybody, no worries! xoAng pic.twitter.com/iPq2uQVy4I — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) September 18, 2018

Though the Times never specifies which wire service they sourced the photo from, Getty Images is syndicating the same image with a large correction note in its caption. It seems the photo was taken by an AFP photographer but distributed through Getty Images.