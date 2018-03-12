Angela Kinsey's Tweets About Motherhood Are Too Real

Angela Kinsey knows the highs and lows of parenthood.
Known to many as Angela from NBC’s “The Office,” Kinsey has a 9-year-old daughter named Isabel and two stepsons, Cade and Jack.
Over the years, the actress has tweeted funny anecdotes and musings from her everyday motherhood experiences, from silly kid quotes to adventures in snack time.
We’ve rounded up a sample. Keep scrolling for 20 funny and relatable tweets.
And I am thirsty but am too lazy to go down stairs so I just snuck into my daughter's room and took a few swigs outta her sippy cup.— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) April 10, 2014
Regarding my sweatpants I am wearing today my daughter said, "Mamma you look like Cinderella when she is in her ugly clothes." #4yrolds— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) December 20, 2012
Last words my daughter said to me as she fell asleep tonight: "you know Mom, sometimes you can get a wedgie in the front." #5yearolds— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) February 21, 2014
My kid quote of the day: (yelling from the bathroom) "Mom I got a little bit of pee on the floor but it's ok. I wiped it up with my dress!"— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) May 10, 2012
My friend told me I wear "Mom socks" pic.twitter.com/TOr8hjtkVk— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) September 20, 2017
My kid made me watch baby's farting on YouTube over & over...so that is haunting me as I try to fall asleep.— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) April 11, 2014
I did not use the expression "full throttle" today but I did tell my daughter that I did not care for her tone. So yeah...I am totally cool.— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) April 18, 2014
My daughter just asked me if I would pretend to work in an office with her... #meta— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) March 30, 2017
I ate all my kid's snacks during her soccer game. #ithappens— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) October 5, 2013
Took my daughter to school this morning wearing sweats. She asked me if I could wear a dress & some makeup when I picked her up! #4yearolds— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) April 12, 2013
Playing cowgirls w/ my kid. I decide to take it to the next level & do an accent. My daughter looked at me and said, "just stop." #5yrolds— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) October 10, 2013
My daughter is practicing cello right now... pic.twitter.com/3NxxTm4hRn— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) November 15, 2017
Fell asleep putting my daughter to bed...woke with my head on her floppy dog stuffed animal ...so my neck is totally fine.— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) September 7, 2016
My 5 year old just made a ringing noise and handed me a banana and said, "Mom, it's for you. It's the cops."— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) July 29, 2013
With a big grin my daughter just said: "Mamma, someday I am going to take you on a cruise!" Then she said:"Can you smell my tush?" #4yrolds— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) October 29, 2012
My 6 year old: Mom...you are surprisingly funny. Me: thanks?— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) June 14, 2014
Watching Peppa Pig with the kiddo. In this ep Peppa gets a secret box. And her Mom says no one else can put things in her secret box. 😳— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) January 11, 2015
My stepson to my daughter: "You know if you marry Aragorn you'll be the Queen of Gondor." My daughter: "Meh."— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) February 19, 2017
My 5 year old: What does the tooth fairy do with all those teeth? Me: Errr My kid: I bet she uses the teeth to make necklaces.— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) May 29, 2013
Me:No, you can't have candy for breakfast. My kid:It's not any different than a chocolate chip oatmeal cookie.(I was eating said cookie.) 😳— Angela Kinsey (@AngelaKinsey) November 1, 2015