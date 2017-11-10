Angela Steward, CEO of Cloud Stewards, Shares Success Strategies On Entrepreneurship

“I’m passionate about what I do because I get the unique opportunity to watch a company blossom from a small company (with everyone wearing many hats) to a larger organization operating in high growth mode. Helping companies to create a stable technology foundation, where they can now grow rapidly and operate efficiently without having to make huge technology investments during the process.” ~Angela Stewart, CEO of CloudStewards
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS