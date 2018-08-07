Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt Of Not Paying 'Meaningful' Child Support Amid Divorce

It’s been nearly two years since the once-untouchable celebrity entity known as Brangelina dissolved into just Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt after the actress filed for divorce.

Since then, the two have been engaged in an ongoing custody battle for their six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox ― as their seemingly never-ending and often combative divorce proceedings continue.

In a new court filing submitted Tuesday obtained by NBC News, Jolie claimed Pitt has not contributed any “meaningful” child support since this whole mess began, and asked the court to force him to comply.

″[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation,” wrote Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, in a two-page brief filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pictured in 2015 during their last public appearance as a couple.

“Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order,” Jolie’s lawyer added.

It’s unclear, however, what “meaningful” support means in this context, as their “informal” agreement, as her lawyer describes, has yet to be made public. A representative for Pitt did not immediately return a request for comment.

The “Maleficent” actress cited irreconcilable differences in her initial filling in 2016, following an alleged incident of child abuse on a private jet, involving Pitt. The actor was later cleared of all charges, while Jolie still retains full custody of their children. In June, however, the court ordered Jolie to help repair Pitt’s relationships with his children, as “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them.”

Pitt was later provided with cell phone numbers for each children, in order to text and call them without Jolie’s supervision.

Jolie’s legal team has reportedly undergone some changes in recent weeks over alleged internal conflicts detailed in a TMZ report between the star and celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.