Anguilla: When your recovery depends on Puerto Rico, it's time to pray

Hurricane Irma levelled all but one school on the British island of Anguilla, 90-percent of the residents won’t have electricity until January and it costs upwards of $2,500 just to get a car’s rear windscreen replaced. Yet, residents there aren’t complaining. In fact, some are just “prayin’ for Puerto Rico.”

The prayers could be seen as a bit self-serving since Anguilla relies heavily on Puerto Rico for goods. While some supplies are flown in from Miami, Fla., the bulk of life’s necessities are shipped by way of Puerto Rico and the Port of San Juan. That port is still snarled by containers full of aid that have yet to be unloaded and trucked to those in need there. Shipping is at a standstill.

Leavette Proctor, an Anguillan boatbuilder who moved to Norfolk, Virginia 10 years ago says he believes that the survival of his friends and family in Anguilla depends largely on the recovery of Puerto Rico.

Proctor said in a telephone interview Tuesday that his mother and most of his family are in the South Hill section of Anguilla where, “absolutely everything, every sheet of plywood, every vegetable and every brick must come to us through Puerto Rico.”

“We’re just prayin’ for Puerto Rico right now, that they recover soon. If Puerto Rico don’t recover, what chance do my people on Anguilla have,” he asks.

Proctor says that the bottleneck has led to epic price gouging and shortages. For example, his sister's car, like many on Anguilla, had the back window crushed by flying debris during Irma. "It will cost $600 for a new one, plus $1,000 to ship it plus $1,000 to put it in," he says. "Insurance will only pay $150 U.S. She only paid $2,000 for the car!"

In addition to the destruction of cars, homes, schools and infrastructure, Irma also took the heart of Anguilla when she devastated the famous day boat fleet.

The championship boat Real Deal ( shown at the top of this article) was tossed like a child’s tub toy, landing in a field where trees and debris slammed into it, cracking the boat and tearing out the keel.

The boatyard where Proctor worked most of his life is now just a pile of twisted scrap metal on top of a splintered fleet.

For the majority of the year (typically August-April) Anguillan Day Boats are stored on the ground in each of the villages that competes in the annual races. The boats have little or no protection from the elements and sit on their keels up on the hard. When Hurricane Irma struck while the boats were on land. Any boats that were on the water immediately were swamped and sank, Proctor says.

Proctor adds, “Out of 28 boats, nine lost their keels, one was crushed and all the rest got cracks. None was spared. The captains say they are just happy to be alive.”

According to Atrene Pemberton, a member of the Day Boat Association reached for interview via email, “None of the boats were in the water during Irma. Lots of boats did get some sort of damage or the other. I was not able to get an estimated overall cost for damages to date.”

“Anglec [Anguilla’s power company] is working very hard to restore the power as fast as they can,” he writes. “20 to 30% of the island has been restored thus far and yes we might have until January before 95% would be connected. Anguilla is very strong and the people are working as a team to bring it back to where it was.”

The High Cost of Charity

“I am collecting things to send to people in Anguilla because they have nothing,” he says. “They won’t have any power until at least January.”

Getting anything to the island is a challenge and very expensive. Procter buys barrels at $50 apiece and ships them at a cost of $150 each. He packs them full of as many useful items as he can afford. The only good news is that the British and local Anguillan government have agreed to suspend duty taxes from now until December 10th so that aid can be shipped.

“I send them to my mother and she gives it out to all the neighbors,” he says. “There are 14,000 people on Anguilla and the aid they got was two pallets of water. There’s no communication except for What’sApp on the phones that can get charged by generator and find a signal.”

“My family has gotten nothing from the government,” Procter says. “Nobody knows when and where goods are being distributed and by the time word gets around it seems like only people with friends in government got anything at all.”

Proctor’s family and many other residents struggle without jobs, water, electricity, or full days of school.

“All the schools were destroyed. Except one of the schools built a new auditorium recently and that survived by itself, so it became the school for the whole island,” Proctor explains. “My niece uses my sister’s phone to do all the research for school and then goes to school on one of the shifts. The college exams are coming and the [regional] board refuses to give the Anguilla students more time. These grades will determine which colleges they attend.”

If they rebuild it, will you come?

Despite the personal devastation, islanders are striving to get back to the business of tourism. The Anguilla Tourism Board (ATB) confirms that an estimated 30 small hotels, condominiums, guesthouses and private villas have already re-opened or plan to open ahead of the peak winter and Christmas season.

See a full list of island accommodation and restaurants with expected opening dates as a guide for visitors, tour operators and travel agents. View the list on Facebook.

The island’s beaches have been cleared already, as have island roads. Phone and internet access have been restored to most parts of the island and significant progress is being made on the complete restoration of the electricity grid. Water is available, but remains on ration.

Carolyn Brown, director for the UK, Ireland & Scandinavia for the Anguilla Tourism Board, said: “The people of Anguilla, with the support of the UK Government, have been quick to respond to the damage caused by Irma. It is a testament to the strength and resilience of this small Island community that they are now in a position of recovery just one month on, with tourism being at the forefront of that rebound.”

She continued: “The message from the island is that Anguilla is safe, strong and ready to receive visitors over the coming months.”