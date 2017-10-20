Animal Testing- a necessity?

For many modern industries, testing merchandise prototypes, whether it be ranging from makeup to food additives on unsuspecting animals has become a standard practice- even if it inflicts undesirable side effects for the victim to deal with post-testing. Not to mention, of course, the lack of need for testing to be carried out in the first place (primarily by industries such as cosmetic, food additive, and medical.)

peta.org

Animal testing has been a typical procedure since the beginning of science, and at the cost of discovery. Now, animal testing has significantly been put at the mercy of cosmetic, medical, and food companies merely for assurance of their products; even if the conducted procedures are usually an unreliable source of affirmation. Despite the various reasons animal testing has been proven unnecessary and inaccurate, it is not a new process and has been counted on for hundreds of years as a dependable source of affirmation.

In ancient Greece, for example, vivisection, carrying out surgery on living animals, was practiced commonly. During the late Middle Ages and throughout the Renaissance when science began to advance precipitately, vivisection was widely used by biologists. It was already opposed, though. Charles Darwin, the renowned 19th-century biologist of whom’s many discoveries revolved around animals, accepted the use of animal testing for genuine scientific purposes but was repulsed by the idea of said testing done out of curiosity or for affirmation, which was common at the time. Opposition against animal testing grew dramatically since the early 20th century, but as practices as brutal as vivisection have significantly been declining, new reasons for animal experimentation have begun to arise.

Most modern scientists resort to animal testing as a way to prevent any side effects their products can cause and hope that animals exhibit reactions that are close to those that the average human would experience. The intention is to test new products as thoroughly as possible in efforts to minimize potential risks their prototypes cause on humans. However, safety-based off of animal testing isn’t an accurate reflection of what human skin would experience. Even (genetically speaking) closely related mammals, such as monkeys and chimpanzees, react distinctively than how humans would respond to the same substances. Testing food additives such as confectionery ingredients and food flavoring on animals is often pointless, considering animals have different tolerances to food and their digestive systems operate dissimilarly than those in humans.

Dogs, for example, can easily be poisoned by eating dark chocolate and suffer kidney failure from consuming grapes and raisins. However, despite this being common information, food and medicine tested on dogs are often made in factories that have processed said ingredients before (peta.org). Additionally, according to Dr. Ronald W. Davis at Stanford University, "[Researchers] are so ingrained in trying to cure mice that they forget that they're trying to cure humans." Once researchers begin to test their products on animals, they tailor their merchandise to be safe for those animals, and the product ends up being unsafe for human beings because it was tested on animal digestive systems. Even still, many companies test their medicine and food on animals although their body systems are not identical to those in humans, even primates such as chimpanzees don't have equal immune resistance to those in humans.