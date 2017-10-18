Anita Hill: Harvey Weinstein's Behavior Is No Surprise

Anita Hill, who championed women’s ability to speak out against sexual harassment, didn’t mince words about the allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
“The details are clearly shocking but the behavior itself is not surprising because I’ve heard from women, thousands of them over the past 26 years, about behavior of this kind that they’ve endured,” Hill, a law school professor who in 1991 famously accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment, told CNN’s “New Day” on Wednesday.
Dozens of women have come forward in recent weeks with stories describing Weinstein’s predatory conduct. Many have told of being tricked into taking a meeting in Weinstein’s hotel rooms or being manipulated into caving to his sexual demands out of fear that he could sabotage their careers.
Hill, now a Brandeis University professor, credited the media with digging deeply into the Weinstein story instead of just asking “the old, pat questions” about sexual harassment and assault.
“But we’ve also gotten questions about how this type of behavior can be sustained over three decades, and those are going to be important questions moving forward,” she added.
Those questions need to be asked beyond the entertainment industry, she wrote in a New York Daily News op-ed published Sunday.
“This is really the story of everyday women,” Hill said. “There’s a reason, for many women, the stories of Weinstein’s alleged and admitted misconduct read like chapters in their own lives.”
Many who do file claims, she added, are ignored by the media. “The question we must ask ourselves is whether, despite their relative anonymity, their harassment matters to us as a society.”
Hill has repeated these same points in the wake of several other recent high-profile sexual harassment scandals. She’s spoken out against former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, and President Donald Trump.
“We have a whole host of people accepting that as just something men do as opposed to understanding it as predatory behavior that is not only immoral, but is also illegal,” Hill told USA Today in April. “We had some social forces coming together, but we had a cultural excuse that overlaid [Trump’s] statement or his explanation.”
Garai said that she felt “violated” by Weinstein, who was fired from his namesake company on Oct. 8 in the wake of numerous sexual harassment allegations.
"I said no to him professionally many times over the years," she wrote, "some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people, 'Oh, Kate lives to say no to me.'"
“Before I knew it, he started trying to pull my clothes off and pin me down and I just kept saying ‘no, no, no.' But he was really forceful," she said. "I remember him pulling at my trousers and stuff and looming over me and I just sort of – I am a big, strong girl and I bolted ... ran for the bathroom and locked the door. I was in there for a while I think, he went very quiet. After a while I remember opening the door and seeing him just there facing the door masturbating, so I quickly closed the door again and locked it. Then when I heard room service come to the door I just ran."
“He started to tell me that he found me very attractive and wanted to have relations with me. I told him I was very in love with my companion. He replied that didn’t bother him at all and offered to have me be his mistress a few days a year. That way we could continue to work together. Basically, it was, ‘If you want to continue in America, you have to go through me,’" Darel said. She says she left quickly and told Weinstein: “I’m sorry, I have to leave.”
She also said she had three dinners with Weinstein during which he allegedly boasted about the actresses he'd slept with and joked that a pilot "was on standby because he could never get me to sleep with him."
Finally, the producer would not allow the actress to board her flight to New York, insisting she ride in his private plane. Weinstein allegedly ordered airport personnel to remove Sagemiller's bags from her flight from Toronto and deliver her to the runway where his plane was awaiting takeoff.
"If my manager called me tomorrow and said, 'Actually, I remember there was this movie you were up for, and now that I’m thinking back on it, maybe [rebuffing Weinstein is] why you didn’t get it,' I wouldn’t be surprised at all," the actress said.
“That night... I went out to a premiere after party that Harvey Weinstein was also at. He motioned for me to come over to him, and then grabbed me to sit me on his lap," she said. "I was so surprised and shocked I couldn’t stop laughing because it was so awkward. But then I could feel that he had an erection. I got quiet, but got off his lap quickly. He then asked me to come outside with him and other things I don’t want to share, but it was implied that if I did not comply with doing what he asked me to do that I would not get the role that I had already been informally offered. I laughed in his face as I was in shock and so uncomfortable. I left the party right after that.”
Subkoff said the offer for the role was rescinded and she felt that her reputation was "ruined by false gossip."
"I was called ‘too difficult to work with. It became impossible for me to get work as an actress after this."
She continued: “I was genuinely shocked. I remember thinking, it’s got to be a joke. I said something like, ‘Oh, come on, mate?!?? It’d be like kissing my dad!!’” Headey suggested her rebuff might have cost her roles in other projects helmed by Weinstein, because she was never cast again.
“He told me I looked stressed. He said that maybe he thought I could use a massage. Maybe I could give him a massage,” she said. When she refused, she said, Weinstein told her it would be a “bad decision” and would hurt her career if she left. But, Holly said, she "pushed him and ran.”
Weinstein allegedly told the actress not to tell anyone that she had been alone with him. "He tried to take my hand and put it in his lap which is when I managed to leave the room," she wrote.
