08/29/2017 02:31 pm ET Updated Aug 30, 2017

Ann Coulter Says She'd Blame Hurricane On Lesbian Mayor Before Climate Change

By James Michael Nichols

It wouldn’t be a devastating storm without someone trying to blame the gays!

Yes, everyone, Ann Coulter is back at it. This time the right-wing media pundit is using Twitter to insinuate that “Houston electing a lesbian mayor” is a more likely explanation for Hurricane Harvey than climate change.

The mayor in question is Houston’s Annise Parkerone of the first openly gay mayors of a major U.S. city, who served from 2010-2016.

Coulter is no stranger to making anti-gay claims. She’s previously said that “gay marriage is not a civil right” and stated that sexually active gay men should “feel guilty about it.” This is all the while trying to appeal to a subset of conservative gay, white men.

Thanks ever so much for helping the victims of Harvey know where to place their blame, Ann!

James Michael Nichols
HuffPost Queer Voices Editor
