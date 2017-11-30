Ann Curry On Matt Lauer Firing: 'We Need To Make Our Workspaces Safer'

Former “Today” show co-host Ann Curry is speaking out about Matt Lauer’s recent firing from the NBC morning show.

Curry spoke with People on Wednesday night to discuss the recent and sudden firing of Lauer over multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. She said she’s “still really processing” the news.

“The women’s movement got us into the workplace, but it didn’t make us safe once we got there,” Curry said. “And the battle lines are now clear. We need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe. Corporate America is quite clearly failing to do so, and unless it does something to change that, we need to keep doing more ourselves.”

Curry began working at NBC News in 1990, and in 2011 became the co-host of the “Today” show, alongside Lauer. A year later, Curry was fired from the show and gave an infamous tearful goodbye during her last episode.

NBC NewsWire via Getty Images Curry and Lauer appear on NBC News' "Today" show.

She was reportedly pushed out because the show’s ratings had fallen behind “Today” show rival “Good Morning America,” but there were rumors that Lauer and Curry did not get along and, according to The New York Times, she felt that a “boys’ club atmosphere behind the scenes at ‘Today’ undermined her from the start.”

Curry told People she admires all of the women who have spoken up about sexual misconduct in the last few weeks.