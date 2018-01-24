Ann Curry Is The Voice Of Reason In The Megyn Kelly-Jane Fonda Feud

MEGYN KELLY ESCALATES FONDA FEUD: "We are better than this!" Guest co-host @anncurry weighs in on the conflict: "There is a ... certain amount of meanness which we should not tolerate." pic.twitter.com/s5xgDkXsfd

Ann Curry weighed in Tuesday on Megyn Kelly’s attack against Jane Fonda — and the former “Today” co-host was really not a fan.

On Monday, Kelly had spent some time slamming Fonda on her talk show after the actress threw shade at Kelly’s interviewing skills.

The next day, Curry offered her opinion when “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin commented that she had “never seen a journalist do something like that.”

“The reason you don’t see it is because journalists aren’t supposed to be the story,” said Curry, who was guest co-hosting “The View.”

“We’re supposed to be humble. We’re supposed to use whatever time we’re given to shine a light on other stories. There are so many stories that we’re not covering, and to take time with this … is not journalism,” she said.

Back in September, Fonda, then a guest on Kelly’s show, was notably dismissive when Kelly asked her about her plastic surgery. Last week, Fonda publicly made fun of that question on live TV and later defended herself while speaking to Variety, saying that she’d found the question “inappropriate.”

“It showed that she’s not that good an interviewer,” Fonda told the magazine.

This prompted Kelly to take a few minutes out of her show on Monday to attack Fonda by comparing her own plastic surgery question to Fonda’s Vietnam War politics.

“Look at her treatment of our military during the Vietnam War,” Kelly said. “The moral indignation is a little much. Honestly, she has no business lecturing anyone on what qualifies as offensive.”

During Tuesday’s discussion on “The View,” co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar mentioned that Fonda has apologized numerous times for her anti-Vietnam War activism. This provoked Goldberg to bring up an incident in 2013 when Kelly, then on Fox News, adamantly insisted that both Santa Claus and Jesus were white while attacking a lighthearted Slate piece that suggested Santa needed a makeover.

“Megyn,” Goldberg began. “If I can forgive you for telling all my friends’ black children that Santa’s only white, you can step back because you made a mistake.”