Missouri Congresswoman: Eric Greitens 'Is Unfit To Lead Our State'

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) tweeted on Thursday that Gov. Eric Greitens (R) is “unfit to lead” the state of Missouri in light of a woman’s testimony that she had an affair with the governor that was not always consensual.
A Missouri House special investigative committee released a report on Wednesday with transcripts of the testimony, bringing Greitens back into the spotlight after reports emerged in January that the governor had allegedly blackmailed the woman into remaining silent about the affair.
Wagner tweeted on Thursday that the transcripts included in the committee’s report “paint the picture of a vulnerable woman and a man who preyed on that vulnerability.”
“I believe Governor Greitens is unfit to lead our state,” the congresswoman said.
In her testimony, the unidentified woman accused Greitens, who at the time had yet to launch his bid for governor, of inviting her to his home while his wife was out of town in March 2015.
Their encounter there, the woman said, included the governor tying her hands to pull-up rings and blindfolding her before taking off her clothes without her consent, according to the committee report. The woman also said Greitens coerced her into having oral sex.
“I felt as though that would allow me to leave,” the woman’s testimony reads.
At one point, she said, she believed she heard Greitens take a photograph of her while she was nude. The woman and her ex-husband have alleged that the photos were used to blackmail her into silence. She told the committee that Greitens warned her not to mention his name, or he would “take these pictures, and... put them everywhere I can.”
Greitens has admitted to the affair but denies trying to blackmail the woman. He was indicted in February on charges of first-degree felony invasion of privacy over the photographs, according to CNN. He is also the subject of an FBI inquiry.
The governor has not cooperated with the House special investigative committee, according to the report. “Greitens has declined to participate in this fact-finding process at this time. Greitens declined to provide the requested testimony, documents, and sworn answers to interrogatories,” the report states.
The governor on Wednesday characterized the investigation as a “political witch hunt.”
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican, and Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) have called on Greitens to resign in light of the allegations.
Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) stopped short of calling for Greitens’ resignation, but said in a Facebook post Wednesday that his alleged behavior “surpasses disturbing.”
“This is not behavior befit for a leader in Missouri or anywhere else for that matter,” Hartzler wrote.