Missouri Congresswoman: Eric Greitens 'Is Unfit To Lead Our State'

At one point, she said, she believed she heard Greitens take a photograph of her while she was nude. The woman and her ex-husband have alleged that the photos were used to blackmail her into silence. She told the committee that Greitens warned her not to mention his name, or he would “take these pictures, and... put them everywhere I can.”

Greitens has admitted to the affair but denies trying to blackmail the woman. He was indicted in February on charges of first-degree felony invasion of privacy over the photographs, according to CNN. He is also the subject of an FBI inquiry.

The governor has not cooperated with the House special investigative committee, according to the report. “Greitens has declined to participate in this fact-finding process at this time. Greitens declined to provide the requested testimony, documents, and sworn answers to interrogatories,” the report states.

The governor on Wednesday characterized the investigation as a “political witch hunt.”

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, a Republican, and Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) have called on Greitens to resign in light of the allegations.

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) stopped short of calling for Greitens’ resignation, but said in a Facebook post Wednesday that his alleged behavior “surpasses disturbing.”

“This is not behavior befit for a leader in Missouri or anywhere else for that matter,” Hartzler wrote.