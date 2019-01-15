Anna Faris Texted Chris Pratt About Officiating His Wedding To Katherine Schwarzenegger

Is there such a thing as being too friendly with your ex?

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are redefining Hollywood divorce in real time, forgoing the expected public or otherwise squabbles by keeping it positive as they both move on to new relationships.

After the “Jurassic World” star announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Monday following a whirlwind romance, Faris congratulated the pair on their happy news.

The actress has now taken her support for the new couple one step further by joking that she offered to officiate their nuptials should the occasion ever arise.

“Chris texted me this morning and he was like, you know, ‘I proposed to Katherine last night,’” the “Mom” star recalled on her podcast “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” Tuesday. “I was like ‘Ah! That’s amazing.’”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Anna Faris and Chris Pratt arrive at the premiere of "Passengers" in 2017.

“And I texted him back, ‘Just want to remind you, I’m an ordained minister,’” she added. (Faris indeed officiated the wedding ― wearing Ugg boots, mind you ― for her “Unqualified” podcast co-host Sim Sarna in Dec. 2017.)

Over a year ago, Faris and Pratt revealed they were separating after eight years of marriage, breaking the hearts of their fans everywhere. But they have stayed committed to amicably co-parenting their 6-year-old son, Jack.

She’s since entered into a new relationship of her own with cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she met while filming the remake to “Overboard.” Faris, Pratt and their significant others have all since spent time together, even trick-or-treating as one big family this past Halloween.

“I so subscribe to the idea of expanding family and love with Jack,” Faris explained on the podcast. “I’m just so happy. We’re all really happy.”

The “House Bunny” star went onto add that Pratt gave her a heads-up before announcing the engagement and that she wholeheartedly approves of Schwarzenegger as a partner for her ex.