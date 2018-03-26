Anna Faris Is 'Not Quite Sure' She'd Remarry After Chris Pratt Split

The actress left Indra for Chris Pratt after the two co-starred in the movie “Take Me Home Tonight.” Pratt and Faris, who have one son together, split in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” a statement on Pratt’s Facebook said of the split. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Prior to their breakup, Pratt and Faris dealt with rumors that he was hooking up with his “Passengers” co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

Faris said that the rumors were “totally hurtful” and that while she knew they weren’t true, she “couldn’t block them out, either.” She also hinted before the split that Pratt’s demanding work schedule made it difficult for the two to spend time together.