05/24/2018 03:47 pm ET

Anna Kournikova Dancing With Her Bouncing Baby Is The Cutest Thing

The score is love-love.
By Ron Dicker
Gary Miller via Getty Images
Gary Miller via Getty Images
Anna Kournikova, pictured in 2012, welcomed twins in December.

Former tennis pro Anna Kournikova doesn’t think much of her dancing ― but one of her 5-month-old twins doesn’t seem to mind.

Check out the two adorably rocking out to “Move To Miami,” a new song by Kournikova’s longtime love, Enrique Iglesias.

“Little one, please don’t inherit my dance moves,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kournikova won Australian Open doubles titles in 1999 and 2002 and reached a No. 8 world singles ranking. But for this bouncing baby, she’s a No. 1 mom.

Kournikova and Iglesias welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy in December.

