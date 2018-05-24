Anna Kournikova Dancing With Her Bouncing Baby Is The Cutest Thing

Former tennis pro Anna Kournikova doesn’t think much of her dancing ― but one of her 5-month-old twins doesn’t seem to mind.

Check out the two adorably rocking out to “Move To Miami,” a new song by Kournikova’s longtime love, Enrique Iglesias.

“Little one, please don’t inherit my dance moves,” she wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on May 23, 2018 at 2:49pm PDT

Kournikova won Australian Open doubles titles in 1999 and 2002 and reached a No. 8 world singles ranking. But for this bouncing baby, she’s a No. 1 mom.