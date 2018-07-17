Annabelle Neilson, who starred on the Bravo show “Ladies of London,” was found dead at 49, multiple outlets confirmed Monday.

The London Metropolitan Police told E! News that they could not confirm a cause of death. They did confirm that a woman at Neilson’s address was found dead on Thursday. London’s Westminster Coroner’s Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The model, aristocrat and best friend of the late Alexander McQueen appeared on the Bravo reality show for two seasons.

Bravo via Getty Images Annabelle Neilson, Caroline Fleming, Marissa Hermer, Caroline Stanbury, Juliet Angus and Julie Montagu pose for a photo for Bravo's "Ladies of London."

Neilson often spoke of her friendship with the designer and said that she was his muse.

“He understood me; we understood each other,” Neilson told the Daily Mail in a candid 2015 interview that also detailed her struggle as a heroin addict and former marriage to banker Nat Rothschild.

She added, “The truth is I was happier with Lee [Alexander McQueen] than with anyone else. He asked me to marry him towards the end and I said no. I wish now that I had said yes.” McQueen died by suicide in London in 2010.

NICOLAS ASFOURI via Getty Images Naomi Campbell, Alexander McQueen, Kate Moss and Annabelle Neilson pictured together in London on June 3, 2004.

In Neilson’s Bravo bio, she also described herself as a “fixture in the international party circuit” and says she counted Richard Branson, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss as close friends.

“Kate is my best mate and I love her like a sister. Yes, she’s an icon but to me she’s just Kate,” Neilson said lovingly of the supermodel in the Daily Mail interview. “We fight over stupid things, then we kiss and make up. We share clothes, we share everything and her fame has never been an issue.”

“She always looks out for me and I look out for her. We’ve got each other’s backs,” the socialite added.

Gareth Cattermole/FFR via Getty Images Kate Moss, Annabelle Neilson and Naomi Campbell walk down the catwalk at Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief Show on Feb. 18, 2010, in London.

In addition to being a model, Neilson also published a series of children’s books called The Me Me Me’s. Prior to her death, she’d posted photos of her most recent book in the series to Instagram, as well as pictures of herself at the wedding of ex-boyfriend Lord Edward Spencer-Churchill to Kimberly Hammerstroem.

“Ladies of London” castmate Caroline Fleming remembered her dear friend on Monday night after news of Neilson’s death was announced.

“My sweet Tinky, no words can express how devastated I feel at loosing you. Sweet delicate soul, you will be sorely missed,” Fleming said in an Instagram post.

“It’s impossible to comprehend that you are no longer here - we spoke on Wednesday and we planned lunch together next week and instead it’s the day of your funeral. I loved you from the moment I met you, such a special friendship you and I shared which I am so grateful for.”