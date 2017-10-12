Makeup Artist Annamarie Tendler Claims Ben Affleck Groped Her At 2014 Party

Annamarie Tendler wants an apology from Ben Affleck after he allegedly groped her at a Hollywood party.

The makeup artist, author and wife of comedian John Mulaney opened up about an alleged incident involving Affleck in a series of tweets Wednesday, claiming the actor touched her inappropriately at a Golden Globes party in 2014.

I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my ass at a Golden Globes party in 2014. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back? — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

Like most women in these situations I didn't say anything but I have thought a lot about what I'd say if I ever saw him again. — Annamarie Tendler (@amtendler) October 11, 2017

Mulaney retweeted his wife's messages.

Comedy writer Jen Statsky, whose work includes “Broad City” and “Parks and Recreation,” also responded to Tendler, saying she too attended the 2014 event.

I was also at this party and *multiple* friends had this same exact experience. https://t.co/GlSIllKqAJ — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) October 11, 2017

Tendler’s tweets come after Affleck spoke out against his friend and film executive Harvey Weinstein following numerous allegations of sexual assault and harassment from multiple women occurring over the course of 30 years. Affleck, who most famously worked with Weinstein on “Good Will Hunting,” said he was sickened by the allegations against the Miramax co-founder and that “we need to do better at protecting our sisters, friends, co-workers and daughters.”

But some were not having his response. One Twitter user recalled a moment when Affleck groped former “Total Request Live” co-host Hilarie Burton on live TV back in 2003.

He also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though. — Shanice Brim (@ShaniceBrim) October 10, 2017

And Burton replied.

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

The “One Tree Hill” actress then shared a Vimeo video of a “TRL: Uncensored” cold open, showing a mashup of off-the-cuff moments from the MTV series, including one in which Affleck asks Burton, “How old are you, 19?”

https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl



Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

Affleck ultimately publicly apologized to Burton in a tweet on Wednesday.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

Rose McGowan’s Twitter account was suspended amid posts about Affleck in relation to the allegations against Weinstein. McGowan, who was named in the New York Times report as one of Weinstein’s victims, called out Affleck on Twitter, saying he knew about Weinstein’s behavior but failed to do anything about it.

“‘GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face,” she wrote in a tweet. “The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”