Stunned Community Mourns Capital Gazette Shooting Victims

Reuters/ Leah Millis Bagpiper plays "Amazing Grace" at Annapolis march and vigil for victims of the shooting Thursday at the Capital Gazette.

Hundreds of mourners streamed into the streets of Annapolis Friday to mourn the workers of the Capital Gazette newspaper who were killed in America’s latest mass shooting.

“We are not the enemy, we are you,” newspaper reporter Pat Furgurson told the crowd at an evening candlelight march down Main Street and vigil in the era of vicious charges of “fake news.”

But mourners who lined the downtown streets didn’t view the victims or their colleagues as enemies. They were solemn and sobbing.

“These people were husbands, wives, mothers and fathers,” said Democratic Maryland House speaker Michael Busch at the vigil, reported The Baltimore Sun. “They didn’t come from someplace else. They were dedicated to our community. They did not deserve to die under these circumstances.”

Five workers at the newspaper were cut down after a gunmen blockaded a rear door, then began firing on his victims as some of the survivors crouched in fear under their desks, police said.

Jarrod Warren Ramos, 38, was charged in the attack. He had a long-running feud with the newspaper and sued it for defamation in 2012.

Four journalists were killed: editor and writer Rob Hiaasen, 59, brother of mystery writer and journalist Carl Hiaasen; editorial page writer and editor Gerald Fischman, 61; editor and sports writer John McNamara, 56; and editor and community writer Wendi Winters, 65. Rebecca Smith, 34, who was hired just last year as a sales assistant at the newspaper, also lost her life.

Here are their faces and names.

They’ve left behind spouses, children, siblings, parents and friends. May they Rest In Peace.#CapitalGazzette #Annapolis #AnnapolisStrong pic.twitter.com/IKxHfoJrAE — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) June 29, 2018

Area residents paid homage to the fallen throughout the day, leaving cards and flowers and gifts outside the newspaper office, and gathering in a local park and church. Within hours of the shooting, a Bloomberg journalist set up a GoFundMe account. “Our hearts break for our colleagues in Annapolis and we want to do whatever we possibly can to help them pay for medical bills, funeral costs, and any other unforeseen expenses that might arise as a result of this terrible shooting,” the post noted. By late Friday over $168,000 had already been raised.

“These people were husbands, wives, mothers and fathers. ... They were dedicated to our community." Mourners gather at vigil for victims of #CapitalGazette shooting. https://t.co/QK2P9axOYO pic.twitter.com/c3XV5SoCwI — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 30, 2018

Orioles salute to John McNamara. That’s the Capital seat in press box. RIP Johnny Mac. pic.twitter.com/eQ1YSXUgoZ — Ginzy3 (@Ginzy3) June 29, 2018

“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.“ - A pastor quotes Dr. Martin Luther King at the candlelight vigil that honors the 5 Capital Gazette Shooting victims.#CapitalGazetteStrong #CapitalGazzette @nbcwashington @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/M1kRuhRyBu — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) June 29, 2018

”We are not the enemy,” Capital reporter Pat Furgurson told the crowd. “We’re you.” Mourners gather for victims of the Capital Gazette shooting. https://t.co/C0ZWfikxmU pic.twitter.com/ZEAzX0BqAc — Capital Gazette (@capgaznews) June 30, 2018

Bagpipes play “Amazing Grace” as hundreds of marchers at an Annapolis vigil stop and listen in silence pic.twitter.com/VLLpW18tXa — Michael Kunzelman (@Kunzelman75) June 30, 2018

That's a story by Wendi Winters pic.twitter.com/zDZYPQjk2X — Tim Prudente (@Tim_Prudente) June 30, 2018

Main Street Annapolis right now pic.twitter.com/LgrqmRgbOx — Tim Prudente (@Tim_Prudente) June 30, 2018

Thank you to the Annapolis community for the kindness they’re showing right now to all journalists. At today’s vigil, a little boy & his mom offered me a pack of crackers. I politely declined, but they insisted.

“We know you haven’t eaten in hours. Thank you for what you do.”❤️ pic.twitter.com/lnDe5uKXVT — Heather Graf (@ABC7HeatherGraf) June 30, 2018