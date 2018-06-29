Annapolis Shooting Suspect Had A History Of Abusive Behavior Toward A Woman

The man suspected of killing five people as they worked in their Maryland newsroom had a history of harassment against at least one woman. We shouldn’t be surprised.

#Annapolis Shooting Update: suspect in custody is identified as Jarrod Ramos DOB: 12/21/79 of Laurel, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/TwaZHFXy6X — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 29, 2018

Jarrod Ramos, 38, allegedly used a long gun to shoot through the glass door of the Capital Gazette on Thursday afternoon. The shooter killed page editor Gerald Fischman, editor Robert Hiaasen, sports reporter and editor John McNamara, sales assistant Rebecca Smith and reporter Wendi Winters.

As authorities work to determine a motive, court filings suggest Ramos was a serial harasser who targeted the paper in a failed defamation lawsuit when it brought his abuse to light.

He would send me things and basically tell me, ‘You’re going to need a restraining order now.’ ‘You can’t make me stop. I know all these things about you.’ ‘I’m going to tell everyone about your life.’ Unidentified woman describing Jarrod Ramos' harassment of her

A 2011 story in the paper titled “Jarrod wants to be your friend,” written by Eric Hartley, detailed Ramos’ criminal behavior against one woman.

After adding the former high school classmate on Facebook, Ramos turned her life “into a yearlong nightmare,” according to the story. The woman, who has not been identified, said that after a short conversation online, Ramos began to target her with threats, and on at least one occasion, told her to kill herself. She told a judge that Ramos had started calling the company she worked at.

The woman said she asked Ramos to stop, but it only appeared to infuriate him more.

“And he was not OK with that,” she told Judge Jonas Legum, according to the Capital Gazette’s story. “He would send me things and basically tell me, ‘You’re going to need a restraining order now.’ ‘You can’t make me stop. I know all these things about you.’ ‘I’m going to tell everyone about your life.’”

One email from Ramos, described in the article, told the victim to “have another drink and go have yourself, you cowardly little lush. Don’t contact you again? I don’t give a (expletive). (Expletive) you.”

The two had never met in person until Ramos’ court hearing that year. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor harassment charge and was sentenced to supervised probation for 18 months.

It is, sadly, unsurprising that a suspected mass shooter would have committed acts of violence or abuse against women in the past. Last year, HuffPost domestic violence reporter Melissa Jeltsen analyzed five years of mass shooting data compiled by gun violence prevention organization Everytown For Gun Safety. She looked at shootings in which at least four people were killed with a gun.

Jeltsen found that in 59 percent of mass shootings from 2015 to 2017, the shooter targeted either a family member or an intimate partner. And 64 percent of mass shooting victims were women and children.

The suspect in the Parkland, Florida, shooting that left 17 dead earlier this year was reportedly abusive to an ex-girlfriend. The Sandy Hook Elementary shooter killed his mother before he slaughtered school children. The Pulse nightclub shooter beat both his wives. The list goes on.