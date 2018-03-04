Anne Hathaway Has A Message For Her 'Corny' Oscars 'Haters' From 2013

Anne Hathaway had a few words for those attending the Oscars on Sunday night.
The actress, who won an Academy Award in 2013 for her performance in “Les Misérables,” reminisced about that night ― and a few things that went wrong.
“I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday.
She added: “To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that #bestlife.”
Hathaway had a following of haters back around the time she won her award for Best Supporting Actress ― many for reasons they couldn’t articulate. At the Oscars, she was criticized for her earnest and rehearsed speech (when is it ever a bad thing to be prepared?). Many also faulted her pixie haircut and pointed out that her nipples (a human body part!) appeared to be showing through her dress.
Shortly after the Oscars, Hathaway issued a statement about her dress, saying she had intended to wear Valentino, but changed into a Prada gown after learning Amanda Seyfried was wearing a similar gown.
“Though I love the dress I did wear, it was a difficult last minute decision as I had so looked forward to wearing Valentino in honor of the deep and meaningful relationship I have enjoyed with the house and with Valentino himself,” she said in a statement to People magazine. “I deeply regret any disappointment caused.”
This isn’t the first time Hathaway has opened up about having a not-so-perfect night five years ago at the Oscars.
“I felt very uncomfortable,” she told The Guardian in 2016. “I kind of lost my mind doing that movie and it hadn’t come back yet. Then I had to stand up in front of people and feel something I don’t feel which is uncomplicated happiness. It’s an obvious thing, you win an Oscar and you’re supposed to be happy. I didn’t feel that way.”
“I tried to pretend that I was happy and I got called out on it, big time. That’s the truth and that’s what happened. It sucks,” she said.
Maybe if she’s nominated for another Oscar, Hathaway will have a better time and ignore those corny haters.