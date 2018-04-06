Anne Hathaway Shuts Down Potential Body Shamers: 'It’s Not Me, It’s You'

Actress Anne Hathaway wants anyone who’s even thinking about fat-shaming her to know she’s gaining weight for a movie role, it’s going well, and “it’s not me, it’s you.”
Hathaway took to Instagram on Thursday to show fans a video of a pretty intense-looking workout. She accompanied the clip with a caption that lets any potential critics of her body know that they can just take a seat.
“I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well,” she wrote. “To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx.”
Hathaway added she wanted to include the Queen song “Fat Bottomed Girls” in her video, “but copyright said no.”
Hathaway didn’t say what role she’s gaining weight to play. The actress and mom has been in Hollywood for nearly two decades, and knows there are always going to be people calling out stars for being too big, too small, or too something.
Hathaway is very experienced with calling out haters. Just last month, she posted a photo of the 2013 Oscars, when she won for Best Supporting Actress for playing Fantine in “Les Miserables.”
“I had to change my dress last minute and it looked like my nipples were hard,” she wrote in the post.
“I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing, and a bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters beauty know what? It was still the best.”