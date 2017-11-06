Announcing Gilgamesh Platform - Knowledge-Sharing Social Network Platform Based On Ethereum Blockchain

There is a new advancement in knowledge-sharing, and that is Gilgamesh. Over the years, there has been stagnancy and impediment in this arena, however, a new solution has evolved.

Gilgamesh is a knowledge-sharing social platform driven by Ethereum smart contracts and blockchain technology. The platform completely revolutionizes communications and relations between readers, critics, and authors.

The advent of Gilgamesh platform gives the world the opportunity to gain and transfer knowledge in a blockchain protected arena which has the potential to heartens widespread learning and education, giving humans the advantage to reason deeply and gets inundated with lots of information like never before.

The Problems with Publishing Community

While technology and internet of things continue to change how we garner knowledge, especially through books, our main challenges are that there is no known simple, meaningful, productive, and dynamic platform that follows the trend and encourages book readers and authors to connect, engage, and gain knowledge.

On the contrary, the market is riddled with stagnant and outdated platforms that no longer satisfy the demands of the book community, making it hard for readers, critics, and authors to socialize while sharing knowledge and information. Aside that, authors do not get up-to-date reviews of their books from genuine critics on the go. These problems coming in day by day have affected authors.

What Solutions Gilgamesh Platform Proffers

The solution: Gilgamesh platform is a dynamic, user-centered platform that gives users the opportunity to communicate, connect and socialize to share informative content, and gain knowledge with a simple click.

On the platform, you will be able to socialize, find, buy, review, and discuss books, while directly influencing readers and the publishing industry.

The platform gives authors the autonomy to publish their work through service providers and receive the full financial benefit of their sales on the platform, which will bring new authors into the market and influence the way people consume books. Above is why observers say Gilgamesh platform will turn things around in the publishing industry.

Now, prepare for the big thing: Gilgamesh Token - GIL

The Gilgamesh platform’s administrator says it will introduce a standard ERC20 token - GIL token, levering on Ethereum smart contract that incentivizes participation on the platform.

“GIL token is a utility token meant to be used on Gilgamesh platform. Specifically, it rewards users for meaningful engagements that help grow the platform, such as writing a book review, and can only be purchased from the Gilgamesh platform during the token sale.”